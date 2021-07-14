Bossip Video

50 Cent just might be the biggest troll there is–but his girlfriend, Cuban Link, is taking a page out of his book to mess with her man.

Cuban Link took to Instagram to call out the “Many Men” rapper for gifting her with a very small purse.

“This the typa s**t he get me when he mad at me,” she wrote in her caption alongside a photo of the tiny, hot pink bag. “Wth I’m supposed to do with this lil sh*t CURTIS!!!!! Stop playing w. meeee. #littleassbag!! #petty.”

50 has yet to respond to Cuban’s latest joke, and for whatever reason, she ended up deleting the post.

Of course, this isn’t the first time she decided to troll her boyfriend. Recently, she made fun of 50 back in May with the viral TikTok trend “This is Your Man,” showing an unflattering photo of the rapper with a bald head, alongside an audio clip from the Steve Wilkos Show. “That’s mine,” the woman from the audio says, “I’mma stick beside him.”

The entrepreneur took the time to repost the TikTok in order to respond, writing, “I’m a throw her f***ing phone out on the highway.”

While Cuban Link was clearly joking about not being able to do anything with the tiny purse Fif got her, it is one of the smaller gifts she’s been given by the rapper. For Christmas, he got her a Mercedes Benz truck, which is pretty hard to beat. Still, back in January, she got him a gold pinky ring to celebrate his ABC show For Life.