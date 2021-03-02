Bossip Video

No masks huh? They must have anti-bawwwdies!

We’re not sure if 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines have antibodies but we know for damn sure Cuban Link has a nice bawwwwdy! 50 Cent stepped out with the stunner on his arm for a Haute Living event at Setai Miami Beach this weekend. Fif rocked a blue plaid blazer over a white shirt and white slacks while Cuban opted for a chic body-hugging long sleeved black dress with a revealing thigh-high slit.

Cuban proudly posted one of the paparazzi shots of her with her boo, using a bear emoji and black heart for her caption.

She kind of reminds us of Dreka Gates in this photo.

50 didn’t post any photos with his girlfriend but he did share some photos from the event where he was pictured smiling and having a good time.

In another photo of the rapper shows him greeting NBA veteran Scottie Pippen, “I ran into # 33 Scottie pippen last night,” the rapper/actor captioned the picture.

We knew Florida was wide open but weren’t aware to what extent.

Things haven’t been all smiles for the Power executive producer. Last month, the 45-year-old rapper caught backlash for throwing a big Super Bowl LV party in St. Petersburg, Florida without undergoing proper social distancing guidelines. The Mayor of the city caught wind of the massive soiree and revoked the lease of Sky Addict Aviation– the event space which held 50’s big bash.

However, clearly, 50 looks unbothered in the photos above…

Anyhoo…When is the last time you had a date night with bae? Was it at an actual venue or did you opt for a romantic COVID-safe dinner in the backyard?

Just asking…