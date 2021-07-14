“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Lyric And Ty Are Going Through It — But Are They Through?[VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re a little over 24 hours away from a brand new episode of “Beyond The Pole.”

If you’ve never seen “Beyond The Pole,” the show follows a group of Atlanta’s hottest dancers as they transition from working in the club to life beyond. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but together these ladies hustle to move Beyond the Pole. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of “Beyond The Pole” on WeTV. In the clip, Lyric calls on her sister for help with the kids after she and Ty have a huge fight that leaves her feeling down and out. Check out the clip below:





Play



Aw man, we feel so bad for Lyric. We thought her and Ty were doing so much better with a little help from therapy.

Here’s more about the episode:

Lyric’s revelation about her relationship with Ty shocks the ladies. Dime’s new business faces a major setback and a devastating financial loss. Angel’s re-squeeze event erupts into chaos when Dime brings the receipts.

Listen, if there is one thing we can count on from this show — it’s plenty of drama!

The new episode of “BEYOND THE POLE” airs Thursday, July 15th at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?