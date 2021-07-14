Bossip Video

Savannah is the real MVP

What’s better than an NBA King? His Queen who scorched the carpet at the star-studded “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiere that brought out Zendaya, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, John Legend, Big Freedia, Don Cheadle and many more.

The unproblematic mother and wife stunned in a neon green dress that stirred up heart eye hysteria across social media while proving, yet again, that she’s the baddest NBA wife, maybe ever.

Guests (and fans) were treated to live hoop action, marching bands lead by Buggs and Lola Bunny and a performance from Salt & Pepa during the biggest premiere event we’ve seen this summer.

In “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Bron-Bron picks up where Michael Jordan left off in his massively successful cultural obsession “Space Jam.”

Director Malcolm D. Lee has already called the sequel “a better movie” than the 1996 original so the bar is set incredibly high.

The visually-dazzling film follows LeBron and his tech-savvy son Dom (Cedric Joe) trapped in a “Server-verse” at the hands of a humanoid named Al G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

Other stars in the cast include Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis, Ceyair Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander.

As expected, classic Looney Tunes characters Sylvester, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and more will help Bron face off against the Goon Squad made up of NBA stars that include Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Diana Taurasi, and Chiney Ogwumike.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters/HBO Max on July 16 and, while you’re here, peep more Savannah hysteria below: