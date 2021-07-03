Bossip Video

The onscreen romance shared between Zendaya and Tom Holland is now a real thing–and we’re totally here for it!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles yesterday. In photos published by Page Six the couple were seen kissing in an Audi while stopped at a red light. At one point, the pair were seen smiling and acting silly while inside the car. Holland then gazed at Zendaya in a loving trance and caressed her chin.

Rumors of the good looking duo being in a relationship have been in circulation since they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together in 2017, when fans began to speculate that the two were more than just friendly co-stars. However, both stars denied the ongoing rumors, explaining in later interviews that they were just “friends.” They even trolled fans on social media to entertain all the fake love talk.

“Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???” Zendaya tweeted. Holland responded, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

The pair was also recently spotted in the Silver Lake neighborhood of LA, where Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, supposedly resides. Hanging around ma duke means a good thing, we see you Tom!

Fans chimed in on Twitter showing love and support for the new couple as well.

And wait, let us not forget that Tom admitted to Zendaya being his first celebrity crush, now look at him!! Fellas take notes! Go after what you want because you just might get it!

The two have since worked together on two more Spider-Man movies, with the third, “No Way Home,” set to release this December. Could this romance be a publicity stunt or is it the real deal this time? Guess only time will tell.