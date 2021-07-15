Bossip Video

MTV is finally bringing back one of their most beloved shows, MTV Cribs, after two decades with the first new season featuring appearances from Rick Ross, Big Sean and Tinashe.

When it comes to nostalgia, MTV has so much footage in the vault it could make you, your kids, your parents, and grandparents take a trip down memory lane. Nowadays, kids don’t remember a time when MTV played music videos day-in and day-out, and sadly, most of the newer generations just know MTV for Wild’n Out, Ridiculousness, and The Challenge.

Luckily, that’s about to change as Deadline is reporting MTV Cribs is finally returning with new episodes this August.

The ViacomCBS network is bringing back the seminal series, which first launched in September 2000, for an all new original run. The series will return to the youth-skewing network at 9:30 p.m. August 11 with new 30-minute episodes. Watch a promo above. Cribs has run for over 100 episodes across nearly 20 seasons in various forms — on the main MTV network for a number of years, rebooted in 2010 and spinoffs on CMT and most recently as a shortform series for Snapchat and a global format out of the UK.

With platforms like Architectural Digest pretty much doing their own mini Cribs segments on Youtube, it was time for MTV to take the throne back. Rick Ross is one of the guests for the new season and his massive mansion will almost surely feel like a season finale. Big Sean and Tinashe will also appear and take us on an in-depth tour of where they relax when they aren’t working.

Take a look at the trailer for the new season below: