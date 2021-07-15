“Put A Ring On It” Exclusive: Darion Claims He Hasn’t Been Cheating, But Alexia Isn’t Buying His Waffle House Detour Story [VIDEO]

Have you guys been watching “Put A Ring On It”?

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of OWN’s unscripted series “Put A Ring On It,” but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! In the clip, Darion and Alexia argue over their trust issues. It seems the couple’s crashpad condo is a source of contention after Darion’s disappearing acts leave Alexia with doubts. She is especially upset over the times he’s called her at 2 am offering to bring home her Waffle House, only to return at 8 am.

Check out the clip below:

We’re not sure about this one. That extra apartment definitely might create some questions for us too. Has anyone else dealt with this issue?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Nearing the halfway point, Darion’s connection with Kai causes Alexia to question his fidelity. Shon bonds with fellow entertainer Brittany, as LaRhonda is drawn to Sir James’ confidence. Eric and Jessica tackle jealousy when she goes out with Clarence.

A brand new episode of “Put A Ring On It” airs at 10 PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?!