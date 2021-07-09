“Put A Ring On It” Exclusive: Dr. Nicole Tells The Couples They’ll Go On Dates At The Same Time… And Place! [VIDEO]

Friday night is all about relationships on OWN.

“Put A Ring On It” is back Friday night with a brand new episode and things are sure to get really interesting tonight! We’ve got an exclusive preview clip ahead of Friday’s episode of “Put A Ring On It.” In the clip below Dr. Nicole tells the couples they will be taking their dates to the same place at the same time this go around. With so many trust issues among the pairs — this experiment is sure to hit a few bumps.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Welp… This should be interesting. Who do you think is going to have the hardest time with this challenge?

Here’s a synopsis of what to expect from this episode:

Our couples face a new challenge: Can they handle going on dates at the same time — and in the same room — as their partners? Sparks fly and tension bubbles over as each couple tries to balance trust in each other with respect for their dates.

Best believe all of these folks are going to be on their best behavior — knowing their partners will be right there to watch and listen to their every move.

Do you think you could do it?

Tune in to OWN Friday July 9th at 10PM for the all-new episode of “Put A Ring On It.”