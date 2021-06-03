“Put A Ring On It” Is BACK! Guess Which Rapper We Spotted In The First Look Teaser For Season 2

There are two former professional athletes, a comedian and a rapper among the “Put A Ring On It” couples this season!

Fridays on OWN are all about relationships! We are so happy to learn that “Put a Ring on It” is returning for season 2 on June 25th. The unscripted relationship series follows three couples as they navigate their way to the altar with the help of master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach.

If you watched lasst season, you should already know this show is all about a trio of couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test to see if they are ready to get married or if they need to part ways! Each week the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing, they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it?

From the looks of it, dating other people didn’t go so smoothly for all the couples — riiiight? Can you guess who had the hardest time with it?

Here’s a breakdown of the new couples.

Couple #1 – Alexia/ Former Professional Basketball

Player (34) and Darion aka Smoke/ Field Mob (40)

Yep, if Darion looks familiar — it’s because you may knonw him as Smoke from Field Mob! Darion and Alexia have been dating for 14 years. This couple is on until they are off again. After a decade of dating, the two have finally moved in together. Darion does not seem excited to walk down the aisle and Alexia is putting on the pressure.

Whew! Can ya really blame her after 14 years?

Couple #2 – LaRhonda/ Energy Industry Professional

(32) and Jay (Shon) Comedian (33)

This pair has put in three years togeher. LaRhonda is a super successful woman who is constantly leveling up and Jay (Shon) is

a successful comedian. LaRhonda is the top earner in the relationship which makes Jay want to hit the breaks on marriage. Before proposing and walking down the aisle, Jay (Shon) wants to make sure he can meet LaRhonda halfway, financially. We’re definitely tuned in for this one. Financial dynamics can get really dicey in relationships.

Any guys out there who can relate to Jay?

Couple #3 – Jessica/ Entrepreneur (30) and

Eric/ Retired NFL Player (35)

Jessica and Eric have been dating for four years. Eric is adjusting to life post-NFL and Jessica is adjusting to Eric being fully committed. This couple has been battling issues from Day One. The two are not on the same page about when the couple was official. Interesting… It definitely sounds like Eric may have been out there a bit — wonder if that will cause trust issues for Jessica?

“Put a Ring On It” season 2 premieres Friday, June 25th from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?