“Family Or Fiancé” Season 2 Premiere Exclusive: Will Questions His Parents’ Issues With Shae Because He Feels THEY Don’t Even Know Him! [VIDEO]

It’s almost time for the new season of “Family or Fiancé!”

If you missed out on Season 1 of “Family or Fiancé”, you’ve got a little bit of time to binge before Season 2 premieres this Saturday. The show is all about putting engaged couples and the families who object to their union under one roof for three days to solve all the problems, with help from relationship expert Tracy McMillan! We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the premiere episode for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Tracy wants Will and Shae’s families to get to know them better and form genuine connections so she assigns them with games to play with one another’s families. After assigning the games, Tracy asks what will happen if Will doesn’t get his parents receiving blessing to marry Shae. “I feel like it’s going to put a wedge between me and my parent’s relationship,” he says.

Check out the clip below:

Wow! He said a mouthful. He makes an excellent point. How many of y’all feel the same way about your parents — that they don’t truly know the person you’ve become as an adult?

Here’s what else to expect from the Season Premiere of “Family Or Fiancé” “Shae and Will: Drama With the In-laws”:

Tempers flare when an engaged man tries to force his parents into accepting his much younger fiancé, even though she may be the reason

that his last marriage ended in divorce and his mom makes it clear that she has no interest in a new daughter-in-law.

Well that’s one hell of a twist there. We can imagine why that scenario might be hard for some folks to accept.

The new season of OWN’s dramatic relationship series “Family or Fiancé” premieres this Saturday, July 17 at 10pm ET/PT.

Will you be watching?