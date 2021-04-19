Bossip Video

Is DaniLeigh really Yellow Bone knocked up?

Singer DaniLeigh sparked pregnancy rumors a few weeks back, but fans are now CONVINCED the “Easy” singer is carrying around a gut full of her ex-boyfriend, DaBaby. A recent clip shared by DaniLeigh to her IG story was supposed to tease the fact that she linked up with producer Timbaland, but all fans saw was Dani’s belly looking especially round under her frock.

It appears as if the singer was intentionally trying to wear loose-fitting clothing to hide a burgeoning belly BUT it didn’t work in her favor. Dani also says “I’m eating everything” in the clip, adding fuel to the rumor she’s carrying a baby.

Peep the clip below, reshared by OnSite. Does it appear like DaniLeigh is pregnant here to YOU?

So far, DaniLeigh hasn’t confirmed or denied being pregnant, despite chatter around the Internet. This is unusual for the singer who is usually pretty vocal about shutting rumors down on social media. Back in February, Dani confirmed she was single on Instagram after a pretty rocky relationship with rapper DaBaby. The couple made headlines many times after the DaBaby seemingly went back and forth between Dani and his baby mama MeMe. As of today, DaBaby has two children, one with MeMe and his youngest with baby mama Latoia Danet.

Dani and Latoia seemed to co-exist peacefully at his birthday dinner back in December.

The “Yellow Bone” singer initially sparked pregnancy rumors back in March when she appeared at a meet and greet event flaunting a sheer red gown and what appeared to be a tiny baby bump. Fans instantly commented on Leigh’s bigger-than-normal belly.

“She expecting DaBaby from DaBaby…interesting,” wrote one fan. While another Twitter user chimed in “Imagine being pregnant after breaking up with your then bf.”

Yikes!

Do YOU believe DaniLeigh is pregnant by DaBaby?