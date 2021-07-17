Bossip Video

One thing about Soulja Boy, he’s going to stay in the news as a trending topic–and this time, it’s for keeping his distance from a woman accusing him of sexual assault and battery according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Back in January the ‘Jane Doe’ woman filed for a restraining order in L.A. court and “the first rapper to ever do it” agreed to a 3-year domestic violence restraining order, which will expire on July 16, 2024. This was one of those situations where neither party appeared at the restraining order hearing but instead were represented by their attorneys, which was probably for the best.

Unfortunately, these issues between the two have been an ongoing battle and have caused Soulja Boy and the woman to go back and forth in court. In January she claimed he hired her to be his personal assistant, then raped and assaulted her for nearly 2 years.

DeAndre Way aka Soulja Boy is alleged to have started abusing her shortly after he hired her in December of 2018. She claimed it started with him sending unsolicited nudes before evolving into a romantic relationship that went south when he got violent.

The acts of alleged violence were him pushing her out of a car, and forcing her to walk 5 miles. She also claims Soulja sexually assaulted her, and “expressed remorse” by paying her $1,000. He strongly denies the allegations, however her lawsuit is still pending.

There seems to be a cycle of Soulja Boy gaining momentum in his career that gets sidetracked with drama involving the women in his life. In May, we reported a lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend also listed as ‘Jane Doe’ who was claiming physical abuse, sexual battery, gender violence, and more. She also claimed his abuse caused her a miscarriage and that some of it was caught on camera and actually aired on TV. It’s literally like a “stop and go” with his career and love life at this point.

We all know just how successful Soulja Boy can be, so hopefully his past actions don’t block his blessings in the near future. We hope the allegations aren’t true but if they are we hope the victims get the support and safety that they need and that Soulja Boy receives help.