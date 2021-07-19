Bossip Video

Congratulations!

Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher have officially tied the knot! After over a year of delaying the ceremony due to a global pandemic, the lovers got married in Malibu over the weekend. The ceremony went down on Saturday at Cielo Farms. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Gloria shared some details that helped her decide to have her big day with Derek.

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day,” Govan, 36, tells PEOPLE. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”

Gloria stated that family was an extremely important factor throughout the wedding celebration. Govan’s brother Eric Govan even officiated the ceremony which took place in front of a picturesque mountainscape with the couple standing underneath a stunning floral arch.

“For Derek and me, our wedding has been about unity and a blending of families,” says Govan. “After the pandemic, we realized how important family really is. We could have easily eloped or filled out the paperwork and gotten it over with. But sharing this moment and event with those closest to us took priority over taking the easy route. We kept our guest list limited to those closest to us.”

So far, there’s no word as to whether or not Gloria’s ex Matt Barnes and girlfriend Anansa Sims attended the wedding. Recently the exes seemed to have amended their co-parenting relationship and Matt even squashed his Derek Fisher beef. A few years ago, Barnes physically assaulted Fisher, his former teammate, at the home of Govan when he found out they were dating. At that time Matt and Gloria who share twin boys were not in a relationship.

According to Gloria herself, that’s all water under the bridge and she and Derek used their experiences with their ex-spouses to grow in their partnership.

“For both of us, this is our second marriage,” Govan tells PEOPLE. “The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship. The trials and tribulations we’ve experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today. From the start, we’ve been very honest about our expectations from our friendship to marriage.”

Congratulations to them!