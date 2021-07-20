Bossip Video

Karrueche Tran has a lot to celebrate. The actress/influencer, 33, officially made history Sunday after taking home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.

The win for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in “The Bay” officially made her the first AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Island] actress to win an Emmy in either the Daytime or Primetime Emmys.

After winning, ‘Rueche who is Black and Vietnamese gave an emotional speech expressing gratitude for the recognization of her work on the digital series.

“I’m so thankful and so blessed and so grateful,” said Karrueche. “I have to thank my The Bay family who have believed in me since day one when nobody did at all . . . and here we are, I just won an Emmy.”

Later she celebrated her big win on Instagram and gave thanks to “The Bay” creator Gregori J. Martin for believing in her.

.. I.. really don’t even know where to begin… lol when I got nominated I was soooo surprised and grateful but was like nah there’s no way I’m gonna actually win.. the nom was more than enough.. but God had a different plan for me.. I’m still in shock! I have to thank @gregorijmartin for believing in me in the very beginning stages of my career.. for seeing something in me that most didn’t.. for giving me a chance to become someone I never thought was possible.. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart ❤️ The icing on the cake was finding out I’m the first AAPI lead actress Emmy winner in both Daytime Emmys and Primetime.. excuse me WHATTT??! I f****g made Emmys history.. that is HUGE and makes me extremely emotional.. to be a representation of a community that is so often overlooked and underappreciated brings me to tears.”

While this is Karrueche’s first acting Emmy, this is her fourth Emmy win for “The Bay.” She won three prior trophies as a producer on the series which won in the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series category in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Congratulations to Karrueche!