Looks like they finally got it right.

After years of playing blind to an outstanding performance by a trans woman actress, the Emmys are giving her praise. MJ Rodriguez has become the first openly transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category.

The “Pose” star, 30, is nominated in the lead drama actress category for the portrayal of house mother Blanca Rodriguez on the now-finished FX series.

“Pose” is also up for Best Writing and Best Directing at the 2021 Emmys.

MJ MOTHAFUCKING RODRIGUEZ!!!!! Three seasons carrying a drama series on her slender yet mighty shoulders. Bask, sis. BAAAAASK @MjRodriguez7!!!! pic.twitter.com/lFGgZSHW86 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 13, 2021

Last year, there was an outcry when people pointed out that NONE of the transwomen actresses from the series landed nominations for the series that was up for Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Porter.

Now MJ joins the likes of two other openly trans performers who received Emmy attention but in non-lead categories; Laverne Cox and Rain Valdez.



Variety reports:

This nomination marks a significant step for LGBTQIA-plus representation — and specifically trans representation — at the Emmys. Prior to Rodriguez, only two openly trans performers received Emmy attention: Laverne Cox was the first, picking up her first nomination in the guest drama actress category for her work as former inmate Sophia on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” in 2014 (and later receiving three more, all in the same category, in 2017, 2019 and 2020); meanwhile, Rain Valdez of “Razor Tongue” scored a short-form comedy or drama actress nom just last year.

Congrats MJ!

In related Emmy news, HBO and HBO Max have the most nominations this year with 130.

Too quickly canceled “Lovecraft Country” accounts for 18 of those nominations including Oustanding Lead Actor for Jonathan Majors, Outstanding Lead Actress for Jurnee Smollett, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Michael K. Williams and Oustanding Guest Actor for Courtney B Vance.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series nominee – @jurneesmollett pic.twitter.com/tbZ8V29bJM — Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) July 13, 2021

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series nominee – Jonathan Majors pic.twitter.com/H1sPhPIsrG — Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) July 13, 2021

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series nominee – @CourtneyBVance pic.twitter.com/iZSTcM4j3l — Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) July 13, 2021

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” HBO series is up for nine.

Those 191 drafts paid off. Congrats to the cast and crew of I May Destroy You on their #Emmys2021 nomination for Outstanding Limited Series. pic.twitter.com/5Nitjht1uT — HBO (@HBO) July 13, 2021

Netflix has 129 nominations including 18 for “The Queen’s Gambit” and 24 for “The Crown.” Disney+ has 71 nominations mainly from The Mandalorian and WandaVision, the latter of which racked up 23.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision on its 23 #Emmys Nominations including Outstanding Limited Series. pic.twitter.com/7GGoRKh5lB — WandaVision (@wandavision) July 13, 2021

Congrats to the 2021 Emmy nominees; do you see any major snubs??? This year’s ceremony hosted by Cedric The Entertainer will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 19.

Hit the flip to see the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations in the major categories.