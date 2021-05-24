Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Karrueche recently blew out 33 candles on her birthday cake with a gang of her friends while kiki’ing in Miami.
Over the weekend the socialite/ actress celebrated her b-day with a party hosted by PrettyLittleThing at Kiki On The River.
After making an entrance into the chic waterfront venue and posing for pics outside…
Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News
she posed for pics inside with fellow PrettyLittleThing ambassador/creative director Teyana Taylor who donned a scintillating barely-there dress from her own PLT collection.
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Karrueche partied the night away with not only Teyana but her costars from BET’s “Games People Play” season 2. Rueche’s GPP crew consisted of “Insecure” star Sarunas J. Jackson, “Social Society” host Kendall Kyndall, actresses Karen Obilom and Parker McKenna, and soul singing stunner Tanerélle.
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
She was also joined by her good friend/longtime stylist EJ King.
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Karrueche’s big birthday bash included several more photo ops, a three-tier birthday cake, floral arrangements, and a gang of PLT balloons.
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Prior to her party, Karrueche also celebrated on a yacht and captioned the post “Big 33.”
Happy 33rd birthday Karrueche!
Source: Rom-images / SplashNews.com / Splash News
What do YOU think about Karueche kiki’ing at KiKi for her b-day?
-
-
SplashNews.com
-
-
SplashNews.com
-
-
SplashNews.com
-
-
SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
-
-
Rom-images / SplashNews.com
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.