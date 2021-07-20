Bossip Video

Doja Cat is tired of talking about everything but her music in interviews–and she’s letting her feelings be known.

Following the release of her highly-anticipated album, Planet Her, Doja Cat has been making the rounds to promote her project and talk to all the usual suspects. This release has been getting a ton of praise from fans who simply can’t stop listening to the album, but unfortunately, that interest doesn’t seem to translate to interviews.

The rapper stopped by Power 106 in Los Angeles this week to promote the project, talking to host Nick Cannon about multiple different topics. During one segment in particular, Doja explained some of the struggles women rappers face in the industry, saying that she feels people see female MCs as “less than smart.”

“When you dress up like you are going on a night out in Miami and you have a little skirt on and a little bikini on, you show a lot of skin, you’re very sexy, you do this and you rap about f***ing people and you’re doing all this stuff… People will put you in a category and for them to be comfortable, they’ll make it seem like you are not very smart, you are just a girl who is just a rapper,” she told Cannon. “You don’t have a great sense of humor maybe, or you’re stuck up… like female rappers are vapid or less than smart, I feel that’s how they’re looked at.”

Shortly after this went down, Doja Cat took to Twitter to complain about interviews that don’t focus on music, leading many to believe that shade was directed at Nick Cannon.

“If you’re gonna interview musicians try to ask them about their music,” she wrote.

While the “Streets” rapper was likely irritated by her interview with Power 106, this can’t be the first time it’s happened to Doja, so this tweet probably isn’t just about Nick Cannon. Still, it’s obviously frustrating to work so hard on an album just to be asked about internet drama and other stuff as you’re trying to promote your new release.