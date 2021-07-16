Bossip Video

Winnie Harlow is the latest PrettyLittleThing and several celebs hit the red carpet of her collection launch to celebrate.

The lady of the hour commemorated her capsule collection at Los Angeles’ La Mesa Lounge while rocking multicolored PLT leggings, a matching bralette, and a matching exposed thong.

In case you missed it, Winnie’s PLT Collection was creatively directed by Teyana Taylor and features ‘kinis and other scintillating pieces.

“Having Teyana Taylor creatively direct this campaign and be on set with Winnie really enabled us to bring together two powerful females and capture such a vibrant campaign,” said PLT CEO Umar Kamani. “I have been following Winnie’s career for a very long time now and she is the ultimate body-positive advocate,” she added. “I am so delighted we’ve been able to bring this campaign to life and have had Winnie’s involvement from the very start.”

During this week’s collection launch, Winnie was joined by w PrettyLittleThing collection cutie Doja Cat who kept herself safe in a face mask and a strappy dress.

Late she hit the stage and performed.

Also on hand was Offset who looked thrilled on the black carpet before also hitting the stage…

as well as “ATM” rapper Bree Runway.

Inside Bree kicked it with Doja Cat and called the party the “best night ever.”

A zen-fully happy Omarion walked the carpet…

and Sevyn Streeter and Serayah posed for pics.



Are YOU feeling Winnie Harlow’s PrettyLittleThing collection?

Watch clips from her launch party below.