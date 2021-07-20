Bossip Video

Even though they’ve been flaunting their romance to cameras for months now, Jennifer Lopez still isn’t ready to talk about Ben Affleck in interviews.

The 51-year-old deflected any questions about her love life during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, where she stopped to promote the re-release of her song, “Love Make the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This is one of the first interviews the actress has done since her break-up from Alex Rodriguez and subsequent romance with Ben Affleck, so it’s only right Today host Hoda Kotb try to get some information out of J.Lo.

“Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?” Kotb asked.

Unfortunately, Lopez immediately changed the subject, directing attention back to her “Love Make the World Go Round” re-release.

“The song is out,” she fired back. “Five years since we’ve done it and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now.”

Like the professional she is, Hoda wasn’t ready to give up that easily, going on to pull the friend card.

“Wait, it’s me, you’re talking to, you know that?,” she said, to which J.Lo replied, “I know, you can call me. You have my number.”

Knowing now that Lopez wasn’t going to spill any tea, Kotb and Miranda both burst into laughter. The Today host even added in a voiceover, “Well … we tried.”

Lopez did indirectly address her relationship with Affleck earlier this month in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, gushing about her personal life without giving up any real intel.

“I’m super happy,” she said. “I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first sparked dating rumors back in April, which comes nearly two decades after they called off their engagement in 2003. Reports that they were seeing each other again began just weeks after the singer and her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had broken up following rumors of infidelity on the retired baseball star’s part.

In the months since, it’s only become more clear that Bennifer is back on and better than ever.