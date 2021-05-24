Bossip Video

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are really enjoying the process of getting…reacquainted following their recent reunion.

After a whirlwind of a year like 2020, J.Lo couldn’t be any happier to hop in her time machine and take a trip down memory lane for some vintage d!%k…allegedly. Or maybe (for legal purposes) she’s just enjoying some wholesome moments with an old friend following a tough breakup. Either way, the girl is glowing.

It’s only been about two weeks since 2002’s it-couple returned to Los Angeles after a trip to Montana together nearly two decades after their breakup, and now, the seemingly inseparable duo has reunited in Miami, where Lopez has been for work. Isn’t that where her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez lives?

Messy messy, Ms. Lopez!

In the newly-released photos, J.Lo can be seen with a huge smile on her face as a more smug Affleck walks behind her while they leave a private residence. The below tweet and comparison photo is presented to you without context, but…you know what we’re getting at here.

Following earlier reports that Ben and Jen are just friends who have been seeing one another here and there for years, a source told The Post that the former couple is reportedly “taking it slowly,” but that the singer always had her heart set on the Oscar-winning actor.

“She was always obsessed with Ben,” the insider told the publication. “They have always loved each other.”

After getting engaged a year earlier, Bennifer postponed their nuptials in 2003 and permanently broke up in January 2004. By June 2004, Lopez married singer, Marc Anthony. They would go on to have two children together but got divorced a decade later.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer proceeded to move on with Casper Smart before finally settling down with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but she and the Yankees star ended their engagement in March 2021.