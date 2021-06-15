Bennifer BYKE!

Well, it certainly appears that old flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reignited their dreamy Hollywood romance after being spotted canoodling in multiple pics/videos over the past several weeks.

This time, the heart-eyed couple was booed up with J. Lo’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and J. Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez, along for the steamy ride at a birthday dinner in Malibu, California.

J. Lo’s twins (who she shares with Marc Anthony) were apparently “very comfy” with mom’s retrograde romance with a refreshed Ben Affleck who she started spinning the block with just one month after splitting with Alex Rodriguez in April.

“They enjoyed a Sunday family dinner together,” a Nobu source told PEOPLE of the “small birthday celebration,” where “everyone seemed great and had fun.” “Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate,” the insider added. “They held hands under the table.”

Their first public tonsil hockey exhibition comes after the rekindled couple jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, “where they vacationed together for about a week” and after they were spotted grinning at a private residence link up in Miami.

Naturally, some skeptics questioned whether this random rekindling is a publicity stunt based on photogs being in the right place, at the right time, on multiple occasions.

Maybe it’s a coincidence or a post-pandemic Hollywood trend that picked up steam when Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Brooklyn apartment this past weekend.

How do you think this retrograde rebound saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions on the flip.