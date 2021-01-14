Bossip Video

Her time as Molly might be ending but Yvonne Orji’s still making moves.

On the same day that Issa Rae announced that “Insecure’s” fifth season would be its last, one of the show’s stars, Yvonne Orji, confirmed that she’s developing a comedy series for Disney+. Yvonne’s series is based on her life and executive produced by David Oyelowo and Oprah.

Whew!

According to Yvonne, she shot a trailer for the show in 2015 and while it didn’t lead to a series, it actually helped her land the role of Molly on “Insecure.”



“Well… when one door closes. God still got a blessin witchyo name on it!,” wrote Yvonne on IG. “The trailer I shot in 2015 for this family sitcom I desperately wanted to create, is what helped me get an audition for @insecurehbo FIVE YEARS LATER (after being told “NO” SEV. ER. AL. Times), my lil engine that could, finally has a home with the @disneyplus family. Thank you @davidoyelowo for believing in the dream FROM JUMP, and Lady @oprah for coming on board as our Fairy Godmother.

I’ve been very vocal about my desire to highlight stories from the Continent, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to do so.

Deadline reports that Yvonne’s half-hour series is called “First Gen” and based on her personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America.

“As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.”

Yvonne will write and executive produce the project, marking her first scripted series writing credit.

Congrats, Yvonne! What do YOU think about the big news?