“Married At First Sight” season 13 started off with a “bro” bang when a certain bride thought she struck out with her husband. During last night’s premiere viewers met the Houston hopefuls that enlisted Dr. Pepper, Dr. Viviana, and Pastor Cal to find their perfect partners, sight unseen.

We also saw our very first couple tie the knot; Bao and Johnny.

As previously reported Bao (35) was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents and discovered in her 30s that she wants to be married. A brainy with a bubbly personality, she’s ready for a life partner who measures up.

Johnny (35) was born in Houston, TX, raised with his sister, by their hardworking single mother who divorced his father when Johnny was a child. Last night we saw him break the news to his father who GREATLY disapproved of the “dangerous” #MAFS process and left Johnny in tears.

Still, Johnny agreed to move forward and meet his stranger spouse.

Right before the couple met at the altar they exchanged gifts and unfortunately it didn’t go so well.

Bao playfully gifted tiger print and socks and a ring pop to her hubby-to-be but she was SICKENED to see the gifts she received. Bao’s mystery spouse Johnny revealed that he was into sports by gifting Bao two sports jerseys. Bao was crestfallen because she was adamant that she didn’t want a “bro” and wanted a “noble prize” and a “brilliant mind.” With that, she was certain that the experts failed her.

Oh, Bao…

Despite that, Bao made her way down the aisle and was pleasantly surprised to see Johnny who she met 10 years ago while they both served as Presidents of the Vietnamese Student Associations at their respective colleges.

Johnny gushed about how attracted he was to Bao and sparks clearly flew when they recited their vows especially when Bao stared into Johnny’s eyes and recited a sweet poem.

Those sparks continued after the two walked down the aisle and chatted about their forthcoming Vietnamese tea ceremony. They also flirted about Johnny being in Bao’s “maybe” pile on dating apps.

These two could be the next Amani and Woody!

It looks like we’ll see Michaela and Zack tie the knot next…

and we’ve got a good feeling about these two despite Michaela getting a little nervous while wedding dress shopping.

Meet these two and the rest of the #MAFS season 13 Houston couples below.

Michaela and Zack

A Houston native, Michaela (30) is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for. Zack (27) grew up in Baton Rouge, but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Myrla & Gil

Growing up in South Texas with humble roots, Myrla (34) is a leadership coach, so she’s aware of the importance of partnering with experts, and wholeheartedly believes the MAFS experts will find her a perfect match. Gil (35) was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream – wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. A hopeless romantic, he’s ready to find his match to shower her with love and provide a happy, secure life.

Brett & Ryan

Although she was born in NJ, Brett (33) considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic. Ryan (35) grew up in a small town in Texas where his grandparents and extended family were all within walking distance of his house. Ready for the next chapter of his life, Ryan puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son’s baseball team or fight off his daughter’s potential suitors.

Rachel and Jose

Rachel (33) considers her childhood in Houston a happy one with the only exception being her parents’ divorce. In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man. Jose (35) grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. It was a struggle but his parents always made sure he was taken care of. Dating has been frustrating as Jose seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long-term so he’s ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.

#MAFS airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. E.T. on Lifetime.