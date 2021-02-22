Bossip Video

One of the matchmaking experts on Married At First Sight is speaking out on a highly controversial cast member.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who works alongside Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana Coles to match strangers for marriages, has been criticized by #MAFS fans who are befuddled by Chris Williams’ casting.

As previously reported Chris is continuing to wreak havoc with his toxic behavior towards his wife Paige Banks and people are NOT pleased. Chris who was recently engaged three months ago went from asking Paige inappropriate questions at their wedding to sleeping with her twice before saying he’s “not attracted to her.” He also revealed that his ex-fiancee is six weeks pregnant with his child and last episode, he told Paige that he “still loves his ex” and is thinking of reconciling with her.

After Pastor Cal already denied that the defunct Subway owner was cast for ratings, Dr. Pepper Schwartz posted (and quickly deleted) a lengthy explanation.

Luckily MadameNoire caught the screenshot and Dr. Pepper’s words in full.

According to Dr. P who called Chris’ casting a “bad call”, Chris deceived not only the experts but producers, as well as an outside, independent psychological firm, and a forensic researcher.

“First of all, we do a lot of in depth research on people. Not only do they fill out long questionnaires and have several interviews with all three of us, plus producers, there is also an outside, independent psychological firm that gives tests to applicants at two different times. There is also a forensic researcher, looking for any legal infractions in the last ten years. And we also look a decade back for social media posts that might disqualify someone. All this is to say that if someone gets past all this and turns out to be a bad fit for this process, they have fooled a lot of people. One reason we think this can happen is that all of this is in-depth but not necessarily happening when a person is under stress. People do change—a lot—when threatened or disappointed.”

Dr. Pepper also likened Chris and Paige’s pairing to #MAFS success story Shawniece and Jephte who didn’t initially click but have been married since 2017. People took offense to that point because while yes, Jephte had difficulty adjusting to marrying a stranger, his behavior was far better than Chris’ and his marriage wasn’t this much of a “train wreck.”

“The reason we keep on is that we have seen similar ‘train wrecks’ turn around. Even if the couple doesn’t get together—at least one person can grow and gain strength and know more about who she or he is and what they want in a partner. More time in the experiment also gives experts more time to counsel, to try and help them work through tough experiences.”

As for Paige, Dr. Pepper made sure to note that the accountant had the option to leave Chris and cut off all interaction with him.

“It’s also true that we can tell Paige what we think is in her best interests (i.e. cut all interaction) but that doesn’t mean that she agrees with us and wants to end the relationship,” wrote Dr. Pepper. “She is an adult, a person determined to see this experiment through, and she considers what we say, but she does what she wants to do. Does a lot of it break my heart? Do I understand your disgust? Of course I do. We must take responsibility for this match-but I assure you the Chris we all see now is not the Chris we met and married to Paige. I wish we knew how to get to the core of someone’s intent and their ability to love all the time, but we cannot…”

Soooo…why didn’t Paige leave? We’ve seen Paige several times say that her faith in God is keeping her from giving up and she seems to be torn about her decision.

On this week’s episode of #MAFS the couples return home from their Las Vegas honeymoon and it’s time for them to move in together.

Do YOU think Paige will stick it out with Chris or is their marriage about to be a wrap???

