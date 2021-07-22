“Put A Ring On It” Exclusive: Darion Decides Not To Go On Another Date With A Woman Alexia Has An Issue With [VIDEO]

Friday nights are all about love and relationships on OWN!

“Put A Ring On It” is back with a brand new episode on Friday, July 23rd and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. This week Darion and Alexia meet with Dr. Nicole to discuss how the dating process has been going and he reveals he won’t be going on any more dates with Kai because Alexia has an issue with her — although he isn’t sure what it is.





Play



Wow! We know all the guys had to be loving what Dr. Nicole had to say to Alexia. Do you agree that she’s being controlling and trying to manipulate Darion to get her way? How many folks have used that argument, to paraphrase — “I’m not telling you what to do — I’m telling you how I feel so when you do whatever you do know that I will act accordingly”?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Struggling to make Alexia happy, Darion faces an ultimatum from Kai. Shon considers his next move with Brittany while Eric and Jessica revisit their trust issues. After her date with heartthrob Monte, Alexia may be ready to throw in the towel with Darion.

A new episode of “Put A Ring On It” airs Friday, July 23rd at 10PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?