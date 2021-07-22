“Love And Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody Accuses Martell Of Going On A Tour Of Disrespect [VIDEO]

If you thought Melody and Martell Holt had a bumpy marriage — just wait until they navigate being divorced in front of the whole world!

It’s Thursday and we’re two days away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” but you’re in luck. We’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This time around Melody and Martell Holt face-off over social media and interviews on the next episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” on OWN. Martell acknowledges he upset Mel by mentioning his new baby in a post about their daughter Malani but argues it’s his social media and he can post whatever he wants. Mel responds by pointing out Martell also made his rounds in the press badmouthing her.





Play



Who is in the wrong here? Is Martell correct that they should be looking forward to the future instead of dwelling on the past? Does he owe her some apologies for things he said in the press?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Melody and Martell meet with a specialist to help with co-parenting. Maurice and Kimmi agree to try sitting down with Kiuwha again. LaTisha warns Marsau that if the baby rumors are true, their marriage is over. Martell and Vanessa have a tense exchange.

Dang… Is it about to be a wrap for Tisha and Marsau too? Y’all don’t think THOSE rumors are true — do you?

A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, July 24th at 9pm EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?