Destiny Reveals To Mel She’s Also Recently Divorced On Premiere Of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville!”

Did you catch the premiere of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” on OWN Saturday night?

Season 3 of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” kicked off with a bang! Melody and Martell are finally divorced, but Destiny broke the shocking news that her marriage is also officially over. And it’s been over for more than a month. The news left Melody stunned once Destiny finally oped up. Check out a clip from their conversation below:

For the divorced folks out there, do you think Destiny’s explanation for not telling Melody makes sense? Is divorce something folks weather best alone? Do y’all think Melody might have been able to offer some support to her when she need it most?

