The Throne is back together!

Kanye West’s Donda album listening party had a few surprises, but none more talked about than Ye and Jay-Z reuniting on one of its tracks. The album, which live-streamed on Thursday night from the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta closed with a pleasantly surprising Jay-Z feature that felt like a huge moment of solidarity between the two rappers considering their past tension. The two have not collaborated since 2016 and Jay-Z’s verse even kicked off with the line; “This might be the return of the throne.”

So why now?

We can’t say for sure, but some fans of Ye and Hov feel like this marks the renewal of their friendship because of one particular reason — Kanye and Kim divorcing.

It might sound like a cruel joke, but there could be some truth in it. In 2018, Kanye opened up about feeling “hurt” that Jay-Z and Beyonce didn’t attend his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian in a 2-hour long interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“Respectfully, I have to say I was hurt that they didn’t come to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding.” “I’m not using my interview to put out any negative things, but I’ve got to state my truth,” he continued.

Charlamagne also addressed the rumor that Beyonce took issue with Kardashian, prompting the couple to skip out on his wedding. Kanye neither confirmed nor denied it.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I’m past it, but at the time I was hurt about it.”

We’re glad Jay and Ye finally made amends, but do YOU think Kim being out of the picture has anything to do with it?

Scroll down to see what people are saying.