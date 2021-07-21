Bossip Video

Beats by Dre releases a new ad during Game 6 of the NBA Finals featuring Sha’Carri Richardson, which was also edited and scored by Kanye West.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the fastest woman in the United States and while she was expected to dominate at the Tokyo Olympics, a failed drug test for marijuana has put a roadblock in those plans.

Sha’Carri has kept her head high, responded responsibly and now, she is already back to work. The moment it was announced she would not be competing in Tokyo, all eyes turned to the 2022 World Games taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. The 2020 World Games will mark her return to the big stage where she is almost the unanimous pick to become world champion.

With the World Games a year away, Sha’Carri is back in training while being the most sought-after woman in the business world. Last night, she starred in a new Beats by Dre commercial that urged everyone to “Live Your Truth.”

Undoubtedly, Sha’Carri Richardson ignited weeks of divisive conversation and in-depth discussions around the expectations and often dehumanization of athletes. Now she’s back to show everyone what they’re missing in a new Beats spot scored and edited by Kanye West. Wearing the recently launched Beats Studio Buds, “America’s fastest woman” runs 100m to “No Child Left Behind,” a brand-new track by Kanye West from his forthcoming album DONDA (available this Friday, July 23). Ultimately, one thing remains clear — whether she’s breaking records or the traditional athlete mold, Sha’Carri’s journey in the global spotlight is only just beginning.

While we wait for her return at the world games, it seems we will have enough Sha’Carri content to keep us satisfied. Allegedly, another Sha’Carri commercial is on the way with creative direction by Kanye West–but for now, you can watch her Beats by Dre commercial below.