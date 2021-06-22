Bravo’s baddest housewife

In true birthday baddie fashion, Porsha posted a top-tier thirst trap on the gram after some fun in the sun with bestie Shamea and freedom fighter frannn Yandy in Mexico.

Her 40th birthday shenanigans come smack dab in the middle of the messy Simon saga that started when she revealed her entanglement with the successful businessman who’s STILL married to his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia.

Whether their love is real or for the cameras, we’re not quite sure yet, but the heart-eyed entrepreneur showered her with undying love in his touching birthday tribute on IG.

This comes just weeks after the RHOA star revealed that she tatted Simon’s middle name on her neck while discussing Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ matching tattoos on Dish Nation.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone,” said Porsha. “I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck. “Right here, it don’t hurt,” she added. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

At this point, she appears to be ALL IN on Simon who we’re sure will make an appearance on the highly anticipated next season of RHOA.

“Ima stick beside him,” she captioned under a pic of the couple sitting together at what appears to be a club–possibly one of the clubs he owns.

Naturally, she thanked the good Lord, himself, for sending her Simon who, according to Atlanta socialite Jessica Harris, was just canoodling with her last month.

On a recent episode of Dish Nation, Porsha was grilled by her cohosts about her quickie coupledom with the estranged husband of Falynn Guobadia. According to Porsha, despite what detractors think about them getting engaged after only 1-month of dating, she couldn’t deny her feelings.

“God is good,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I’ve been waiting for a love like this. God answered my prayers and I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me in my face.”

She also addressed those pesky pregnancy rumors that died down when she posted a snatched waist gym pic.

“I’m not pregnant,” said Porsha. “I am not pregnant, this is not a shotgun wedding.”

What do you think Simon is gifting Porsha for her birthday? Tell us down below and enjoy pics from her birthday baddie getaway on the flip.