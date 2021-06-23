Bossip Video

Another day, another Cynthia Bailey firing rumor.

As speculation continues to swirl surrounding a possible season 14 cast shakeup (Hey, Light Skin Keisha!) some Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are alleging that Cynthia’s been booted from the show.

Why? Well because the show veteran removed the #RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio.

That’s it. No real reason, just vibes.

Mind you, a similar rumor swirled ahead of season 13 when people once again noticed a missing #RHOA hashtag, but the Bailey Wine Cellar chief shut it down saying; “I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning.”

Now Cynthia’s shutting the rumor down again. She exclusively told LoveBScott that she has not been fired “to her knowledge” and that “she would like the option to return.”

Not only that but during a recent interview with Sheen Magazine, Cynthia reiterated that she’d like the option to come back to the Bravo show. She also noted that no matter what happens, people will see “her cheekbones on TV” in some capacity.

“I 100% always want the option,” said Cynthia to Sheen. Right now we’re not currently filming at the moment, I have time to figure out what direction I wanna go. Just let me know if I have the option or not. Whether I do or not, I’m still gonna be working somewhere.”

“Those cheekbones” will be on Wendy Williams this Thursday to further speak on Cynthia’s future on #RHOA.

Not only that, but Cynthia will be promoting the highly-anticipated “Real Housewives All-Stars” that filmed in Turks & Caicos and featured her, Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Melissa, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann and Ramona, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards.

Do YOU think Cynthia Bailey will be back for #RHOA season 14?