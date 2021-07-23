Bossip Video

Ne-Yo’s daughter Isabella isn’t even a month old yet, but he and his wife Crystal Renay recently brought their baby girl to Disneyland for her first trip at the theme park.

NE-YO and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed baby Isabella on June 25. Just days shy of turning a full month, their precious princess got a special treat this week. Decked out in their Disney finest, Ne-Yo and Crystal treated their baby daughter Isabella Rose to her first-ever Disneyland Resort visit Thursday, July 22, 2021, earning baby girl her first pair of Ears.

Isabella’s first ever Disney ride was The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, where the whole family got to buzz through Hundred-Acre Wood in an oversized beehive on a journey filled with beloved songs and scenes from Winnie the Pooh. How cute is this family photo? How old do you think kids have to be to truly enjoy themselves at an amusement park?

The great news is that Disney has so many options for people of all ages. Winnie the Pooh is the perfect ride for a little honey bunny, riiiight?!

What’s your favorite Disney ride? Do you prefer Disneyworld or Disneyland? Which park do you think is better for young kids?