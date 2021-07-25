Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t one to hide from backlash, so when her name is in the headlines, you can count on her to address what folks are saying.

The latest controversy following Cardi B are accusations of “queerbaiting,” which comes following her latest music video with Normani.

In the visual for Normani’s single, “Wild Side,” which features Cardi, both performers are seen dancing naked while they share an embrace–which has led some to accuse the singers of queerbaiting, or artificially suggesting same-sex attraction to attract an LGBTQ+ audience.

This also closely follows another example of alleged queerbaiting, when Cardi performed “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion at The GRAMMYs back in March. During their performance, the pair shared some hugs and evocative thrusts, angering certain folks who thought their girl-on-girl performance was all for show.

Following some commotion from fans, these instances were mentioned in a Rolling Stone article focused on the topic of queerbaiting in music–which caused Cardi B to respond and defend herself.

The “Be Careful” rapper expressed her dislike for the term and said she has been open in recent years about the subject of her bisexuality. Still, she stays firm on the idea that artists shouldn’t have to disclose their entire sexual history to prove they’re bi, gay, or straight just because they want to perform in a certain way.

“Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?” she wrote, referencing the GRAMMYs performance earlier this year. “Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground !”

She continued by speaking on the pressure she thinks fans put on artists to talk about their personal experiences, even though they might not feel comfortable doing so.

“I don’t like this new “queer baiting” word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about,” she tweeted. “If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

Of course, as the Rolling Stone article suggests, Cardi B isn’t the only artist to be called out for “queerbaiting.” One of the most recent examples of a similar controversy is Billie Eilish, who released a video dancing around with women and captioned an IG post “i love girls” just as she was photographed in public with a male love interest.

“As a queer person I’m rlly f***in tired of queerbating,” one fan commented on Eilish’s post. “I just hope to god this is leading up to something cause this sucks having our base be used for views😬”

Cardi’s replies on Twitter are filled with varied views on the subject, with some fans still disapproving of queerbaiting and others not liking the pressure it puts on those who may not be ready to come out yet.

Regardless, it seems like this is a conversation that’s not ending any time soon.