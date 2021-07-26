Bossip Video

Black Girl Magic (Tokyo Edition)

The 2020 (2021) Tokyo Olympics are underway with a dazzling ensemble of Black women expected to dominate everything from Track & Field to RUGBY at the storied games.

All eyes will be on Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and talented sprinters Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels competing in the 100M dash for Team USA in place of Sha’Carri Richardson.

We’re also excited to see hot girl hurdler Christina “Cool Ranch” Clemons (and her earrings), Shot Put titan Raven Saunders, baddie baller Skylar Diggins-Smith and swim queen Simone Manuel.

Who are you looking forward to seeing compete at the game? Tell us in the comments and enjoy a gallery of the Black woman Olympians below:

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles, Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Team USA (Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Sylvia Fowles, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, and A’ja Wilson)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field (400M)

Christina “Cool Ranch” Clemons, Track & Field (100M Hurdles)

Gabby Thomas , Track & Field (200M)

Raven Saunders, Track & Field (Shot Put)

Vashti Cunningham, Track & Field (High Jump)

Javianne Oliver, Track & Field (100M)

Teahna Daniels, Track & Field (100M)

Keni Harrison and Gabbi Cunningham (100M Hurdles), Anavia Battle (200M), Quanera Hayes and Wadeline Jonathas (400M), Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell (400M Hurdles), Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers and Ajee’ Wilson (800M), Gabby Thomas, English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs (4x100M Relay), Kendall Eliis, Kaylin Whitney and Lynna Irby (4x400M Relay), Taylor Manson (Mixed 4x400M), Rachel McCoy and Tynita Butts-Townsend (High Jump), Brittney Reese, Tara Davis and Quanesha Burks (Long Jump), Keturah Orji, Tori Franklin, and Jasmine Moore (Triple Jump), Jessica Ramsey (Shot Put), Gwen Berry (Hammer Throw), Aliphine Tuliamuk and Sally Kipyego (Marathon), Kendell Williams and Erica Bougard (Heptathlon) and Paralympian Deja Young-Craddock.

Simone Manuel, Swimming

Crystal Dunn, Soccer

Naya Tapper, Rugby

Cheta Emba, Rugby

Kris Thomas, Rugby

Ashleigh Johnson, Water Polo

Nicky Nieves, Volleyball