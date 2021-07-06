Bossip Video

On the latest episode of Simone Biles’ Facebook show Simone Vs. Herself, it’s revealed that her boyfriend, Texans baller Jonathan Owens, had zero clue she was a megastar when they first met.

Simone Biles is, without a doubt, one of the biggest athletes in all sports and entertainment. When it comes to pushing her sport forward and outpacing the competition, she is in a league of her own. At the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Simone has the opportunity to take home up to five gold medals and the early reports seemingly indicate that’s exactly what will happen.

Simone also has an amazing life outside of the gym, which she showcases in her Facebook watch show Simone Vs. Herself. In the latest episode, Simone spends some time with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, teaching him a few moves and doing a couple of cute activities together. In the episode, it’s revealed Jonathan didn’t know who she was when he first met her, and now that he does, he appreciates how hard she works and takes nothing for granted.

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.’ …

“That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’ Like I didn’t [know].”

In the new episode, you can watch the couple in all their cuteness and hear from the people around Simone how the support from the relationship helps her perform better in the gym. Simone is already the GOAT in pushing the boundaries in gymnastics, the only question left is what’s next for the legend.

