Racism at a race track?? We’re shocked!

Although NASCAR has been trying to clean up its public image in regards to inclusivity and racism, the sport’s fans are still largely comprised of good ol’ boys and girls from the south who just aren’t big on Black people or Black issues. The only things that many of these folks like more than white race car drivers are red hats and insurrections. In that context, it almost makes sense that someone like Lon Oelke would spout off wildly racist comments over a loudspeaker at a race track and feel like he’s just preaching to the choir.

According to CBSSports, Oelke was the fill-in announcer at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa on July 15. During his gig, he went on a rant that he fancied as a “social service” message. First on his list, athletes who take a knee during the national anthem in protest of injustice.

“If you won’t stand for our flag, if you’re gonna take a knee, if you’re gonna feel you have rights — you have the right to remain silent for most of the time — But I got four words for you: Find a different country, if you won’t do it,” the announcer told the crowd. “Get the hell out of Dodge. A lot of people have sacrificed many things in their lives for us to be able to do these liberties.”

Ok. And? *DJ Duffey face*

Oleke then took aim at the NFL and league’s African-American fans.

“I’ve heard about all the stuff going on in the NFL, and now they’re going to have another national anthem for those folks. For the — I guess — darker-toned skin color … I’ll just say blacks,” he continued. “They want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it. So I say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody. Yes! That’s my announcement.”

As the comments circulated social media, the Kossuth County Speedway had to take to Facebook to announce that they will no longer employ Oelke.

“Kossuth County Speedway and the Kossuth County Fair Board do not condone the comments made by the fill-in announcer. We do not tolerate discrimination at our racing events and welcome race fans of all color, gender, religion, and creed to join our racing family,” read the statement. “… We acknowledge that though this is an isolated incident, that does not make it okay. “Going forward, we will no longer be employing the individual who made those comments as a fill-in announcer at any of our track events.”

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace‘s spotter, Freddie Kraft, weighed in on the foolishness after the Iowa race track’s promoter made a public statement agreeing with everything Oelke said…

How do you “clean up” a sport where a large percentage of the fanbase clearly feels just like Lon Oelke?