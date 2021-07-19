What happened to Skepta??

Well, it certainly appears that Pop Goddess Adele is up to something with LeBron James‘s childhood friend and super agent Rich Paul after being spotted courtside canoodling during Game 5 of the NBA Finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The couple (or close friends?) looked very comfortable next to each other with all eyes on their every move despite championship-caliber basketball happening at the same time.

ADELE 😩 SHE LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL SKSKSS 😍😍😍😍😍 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ohJcXRZMH3 — vanesa henriquez (@wiglessbyadele) July 18, 2021

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the two are, indeed, dating.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow,” said Windhorst on his podcast.

For those who may not know, Rich Paul founded his now globally respected Klutch Sports Group in 2012 and represents several NBA superstars including LeBron, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Draymond Green, and John Wall to name a few

The buzzy development comes after the “Rolling In The Deep” singer and her reported Rap boo Skepta were allegedly spotted swiping their credit cards at Cabazon Outlets near San Bernardino, California.

“She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in,” the spy said. “It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.”

As of right now, neither Adele nor Rich have confirmed their Klutch koupledom but we’ll definitely keep you posted.

Are you here for Adele and Rich? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter chaos on the flip.