Following their first public outing together at Game 5 of the NBA finals, reports say Adele and superstar sports agent Rich Paul have already been dating for a few months now.

Following their public date night in Phoenix over the weekend, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst broke the news on The Lowe Post, telling his listeners that Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele,” he said at the time. “LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together.”

Of course, since this news broke, neither Paul nor a rep for Adele have responded to these reports, though a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they’ve already been dating for “a few months.”

While he’s most known for representing the biggest star in the NBA, LeBron James, Rich Paul has a lot of other impressive names on his Kluth Sports roster, including Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and Lonzo Ball. When talking about all of his success in a profile for The New Yorker back in May, Paul seemingly referred to Adele during an exchange with his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, who then dropped “the name of a major pop star.” That’s when Paul clarified: “I’m not dating. I’m single. Put that in the story.”