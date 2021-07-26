Bossip Video

Congratulations to Issa Rae and Louis Diame!

Monday morning, the Insecure star revealeld she and her fiancé Louis Diame wed in a private wedding ceremony in the South of France over the weekend. Issa jokingly confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a series of gorgeous pictures from a “photo shoot.” She cheekily captioned the photos, “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

How beautiful are these photos?

According to a source for E!, some guests stayed at the Jean Cap Ferrat hotel nearby.

Issa Rae’s brother Lamine showed off his wedding drip for Twitter…

Thug Yoda actor Tristen J. Winger also shared an exclusive shot from the swanky venue.

“Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny also shared some shots from the wedding reception and the South of France, revealing “Insecure” costars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis were also in attendance.

Rumors about Issa’s engagement started back in April 2019 after fans spied a ring on her finger on her Essence Magazine cover but she never publicly confirmed the engagement (co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji — kind of did though, when speaking to reporters at the NAACP Image Awards). She addressed her stance toward keeping her private life private during an interview with VOGUE back in March 2018 when she was asked if she was dating anyone.

“I don’t want any input,” she told the publication. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f–king? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”

Can’t really blame her for keeping private business privat– riiiight?! But we are glad she’ll weigh in once there are some kids to be considered!

Congratulations Issa! Thank you for sharing your special day with us.