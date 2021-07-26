Bossip Video

A 34-year-old man has died from COVID-19 after going viral for mocking the virus and vaccines, posting “got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one” garnering him praise from right-wing supporters.

Since the first announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the way to citizens, misinformation has been hard at work. Some people are so invested in what they read on a random Facebook post that they will not hear any logic or listen to professionals discuss the truths of the vaccines. Along with misinformation, the vaccines have been politicalized and placed in the great human rights debate even though no one is being forced to take the vaccine.

One man by the name of Stephen Harmon, who belonged to the megachurch Hillsong, was very vocal about not taking the vaccine. He even went viral for a post that mocked the vaccines using a play on Jay-Z’s famous lyrics, “got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one.”

Unfortunately, while unvaccinated, he contracted COVID-19, which he ultimately died from, according to The Independent.

A churchgoer of the Hillsong megachurch—which sees the likes of Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner in attendance—has died of COVID-19 after he was seemingly defiant of vaccines and treatments, writing that he had “99 problems but a vax ain’t one.” Stephen Harmon, who the Independent reports was 34, died on Wednesday after a battle with COVID, as announced by Hillsong pastor Brian Houston. “Stephen was just a young man in his early 30’s. He was a graduate from Hillsong College and a vital part of our church in California. He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him. He would always turn up to our grandkids soccer games and he will be missed by so many. RIP,” Houston wrote.

This isn’t just a right or left problem–everyone reading this has someone they care about who has fallen victim to misinformation and refuses the vaccine. People think COVID-19 is a joke and unfortunately, it’s taken great people from us who could still be here had they gotten the protection that’s available to them. Do your part independently and research from verified sources if you’re on the fence. For now, here is a video that breaks down the vaccine and any misinformation you may have heard.