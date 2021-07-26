Bossip Video

Heyyy Shannon

“P-Valley” star Shannon Thornton is back at it again with the serves and slays–this time, stunning in adidas x IVY PARK’s swimwear capsule collection “FLEX PARK” that “emphatically celebrates the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

Rooted in a mission that continues to push style, functionality, and inclusivity, FLEX PARK is the collaborative partnership’s first foray into swimwear. Boasting a bright neon color palette with contrasting white stripes and accents, the summer capsule serves up the perfect vibe for pool parties or sweltering beach days.

Standout pieces include one-piece bathing suits, beach-ready cover ups, and sleek two pieces available in sizes XS-4X, as well as a men’s matching shirt and short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and bag.

Thornton, who looked absolutely amazing in warm orange pieces, thanked Beyoncé while raising the celebrity unboxing bar months ahead of the highly anticipated second season of smash hit show “P-Valley.”

To date, the buzzy series ranks #1 among 2020’s new premium series with Black viewers, and the show has also p-popped into the Top 5 of all premium series among Black households, according to STARZ and Nielsen stats.

With growing anticipation, comes louder whispers about the upcoming season that Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford) teased in a recent interview with DEADLINE.

“I feel like this season was really like you got a chance to really walk I would say in Uncle Clifford’s heels,” said the award-winning actor. “It was a wonderful wild, it is a wonderful wild ride,” he added. “I’m trying not to give away things.”

Naturally, Brandee hopped in with a tease of her own.