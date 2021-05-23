The M&Ms!

All eyes were on “P-Valley” pole-sizzlers Shannon Thornton and Brandee Evans who dropped a screen-lickable series of pics from their press run that immediately sent social media into a starry-eyed frenzy.

Glammed to perfection with a Godly glow, the talented actresses (who play two of the most dynamic characters on TV) stunned in now viral photos that elevated expectations for the highly anticipated second season of their hit STARZ series.

The renewal comes amid strong viewership numbers for the drama series that set a new record on the STARZ App for most viewed series premiere while growing its viewership by 37% over the first three episodes.

To date, “P-Valley” ranks #1 among 2020’s new premium series with Black viewers and p-popped into the Top 5 of all premium series among Black households, according to STARZ and Nielsen stats.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at STARZ.

At the end of the season finale, the story ends where Hailey has the ultimate power. She came in getting her a** smacked on the dance floor and now, she has some ownership in the club, said acclaimed “P-Valley” creator/showrunner Katori Hall in a revealing interview with EW. The power dynamics at the club have completely changed and to see Uncle Clifford and Hailey fight over the throne will be stuff of legends. Exciting! Also, the fact that Mercedes will still be fighting the big Goliath in her life that is respectability politics. Will she be able to get her dance studio and custody of her daughter? Will she ever conquer her pimp-turned-pastor mother? Only time will tell.”

What direction do you think they’ll go on “Season 2? Tell us down below and peep M&M’s stunning series of pics on the flip.