MORE BeyHive Baddies 3-Stripe Slayyying In Adidas x IVY PARK

By Bossip Staff
There were so many 3-stripe slayyys of the now sold out (and SUPER exclusive) adidas x IVY PARK collection that we made ANOTHER essential list packed with BeyHive baddies who came thru and KILLED IT in the latest, greatest fashion drip just weeks into the new year.

Hit the flip for another gallery of baddies 3-stripe slayyyying in adidas x IVY PARK.

View this post on Instagram

🥀

chloe x halle

    View this post on Instagram

    😘😍😘

    Alicia Keys

    View this post on Instagram

    🌸

    disha patani

