29-year-old Brittany Renner is getting dragged up and down the Internet after her baby daddy, 22-year-old basketball player PJ Washington, shared a cryptic tweet seemingly revealing that they’ve called it quits. PJ tweeted and deleted “You was faking it all along,” which for some reason sent his Twitter mentions into a frenzy.

Fans of the basketball star took the tweet as an opportunity to drag Brittany, who is seven years his senior. Washington’s fans pointed out that the influencer dated a handful of athletes and rappers before surmising that Renner “preyed on PJ” and “trapped” the young athlete with a baby.

PJ and Brittany welcomed a baby boy on May 5. The couple, who typically share adorable family portraits on Instagram, unfollowed each other earlier this month. They also deleted all of their family photos from their respective accounts.

Adding more fuel to the breakup fire, the two posted messages on their Instagram Stories last week seemingly addressing the relationship hiccup. Renner reposted a generic message expressing optimism by saying:

“When things don’t work out there’s something better coming.”

On PJ’s IG story, however, he seemed to take a shot at his baby mama by writing:

“You can never build a kingdom with someone who still craves attention from the village.”

That message alongside his cryptic Tweet caused his fans to drag his baby mama and the results were SCATHING.

Yiiikes! What do YOU think about these comments from PJ Washington fans? Fair or straight-up foul?

Prior to their presumed split, Brittany and PJ seemed ready to walk down the aisle especially when PJ noted in a birthday post that he “can’t imagine life without her.”

“You have been a huge blessing and you have helped me tremendously in every aspect of my life. I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it, our relationship has had its ups and downs but there is no place I’d rather be. Through thick and thin I know you will always be on my side. I love you will all my heart and I hope you have a great birthday.”

Sad to see how things have changed.