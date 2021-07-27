Bossip Video

Just as soon as Simon Biles’ Olympic dreams were once again recognized, they’re seemingly over. News broke early this morning that the gold medalist pulled out of the team finals after suffering an apparent injury on the vault.

ABC reports that Biles, 24, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault before exiting the competition floor with the team doctor.

ABC adds that she later came back out with her right leg wrapped and took off her bar grips before embracing her fellow team USA gymnasts Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles. She then put on her warmup gear, a jacket, and sweatpants, and took a seat.

It’s unclear exactly how Simone injured her leg on the vault, and various reports are alleging that the greatest gymnast of all-time’s injury actually wasn’t physical. NBC broadcasts have reported that a team coach called Simone’s injury a “mental issue.”

So far that yet’s to be officially confirmed and an official statement from USA Gymnastics is labeling it a “medical issue.”

This story is still developing…

Prior to this shocking news, Simone told her 4.8 million Instagram followers that she was feeling the pressure of going for the gold but was pushing through.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!”

Feel better, Simone!

***Updated at 11:18 a.m. EST***

While Simone cheered on the sidelines, USA Gymnastics took home the silver medal after being bested by The Russian Olympic Committee.

Still stellar, congrats girls!

Simone also said that she indeed pulled out because of her mental health and according to reporters on the scene, she cited tennis champ Naomi Osaka as her inspiration to prioritize her well-being.