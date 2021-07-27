Bossip Video

Walmart announces a shocking addition to their employment benefits which includes full college tuition and books covered for not only full-time workers but part-time as well.

When it comes to the topic of capitalism and companies that are constantly under attack, Walmart is at the top of the list. People have always had issues with Walmart regardless of what they did simply because they used to be the biggest game in town. Once Amazon arrived, they instantly took over as the most attacked company with any little employee gripe dominating headlines all over. Granted, some complaints have merit but it goes without saying that every big machine will have its issues.

Today, Walmart announced a major change to the benefits of working for the company and it’s one that will be a huge help to some if not most of its employees. The big-box retailer will now pay full college tuition and books for not only full-time employees but part-time employees as well, according to YahooFinance.

In the summer of 2018, the big-box retailer began offering its 1.5 million U.S. associates debt-free college, as part of its $1-a-day college tuition perk, called Live Better U. Beginning Aug. 16, associates enrolled in Walmart’s Live Better U will no longer have to foot the $1-a-day tuition bill or pay for textbooks. “We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their family. This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult worker learners from obtaining degrees,” Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, said on a call with reporters.

This is a major move for the retail industry and should motivate a ton of other retailers changing or adding free tuition. The biggest surprise here is part-time workers being able to benefit from this change as most retailers who offer free tuition only offer it to full-time employees who work at least 32 or 40 hours a week to quality.