DaBaby tries to explain his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud and adds fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, his ally T.I. voices his support while everyone else collectively shares disappointment.

This past weekend DaBaby performed at Rolling Loud and while he put on an amazing performance that isn’t what caught the headlines. During the set, many felt he disrespected Megan Thee Stallion by bringing out her alleged shooter Tory Lanez. Mind you, DaBaby’s set was JUST after the Houston hottie left the stage

The most talked-about moment by far however was his unwarranted homophobic rant which seemingly came out of nowhere and involved talking about HIV.

Instead of apologizing for his rant, DaBaby tried to explain himself and even said that his words were “for his fans” and everyone else should “mind their business.”

His explanation went something like this:

“This weak ass internet sh*t one time and I’mma get back to givin’ love to my fans,” said DaBaby in his video. “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n***s on the internet, or you bitter b*tches on the internet. It’s not y’all business. What I do for the live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.” “Regardless of what… the internet done twisted up my mothaf****” words. All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up,” he addeed that he saw a gay man in a crop top enjoying his performance.

How ’bout no?

It would have just been easier to apologize and communicate that you can understand why someone would be upset but now people have even more well warranted questions.

DaBaby’s apparent ally, T.I, spoke out and for some reason brought up Lil Nas X while suggesting that DaBaby and Nas X should be able to do their things respectively.

Tip’s comments were confusing to say the least and they only added more fuel to the fire and more slander for his friend.

Trans influencer/access TS Madison made sure to call out the DaBaby for his pointless ranting or show segment, whatever Baby would like it to be called.

Amber Rose also hopped in and made sure to respond to T.I. while noting the inclusion in her SlutWalks.

Meanwhile Sabrina Petersen, the woman who’s been championing “Surviving T.I. and Tiny” accusers and is in a legal battle with the couple, also added in her thoughts on Baby’s HIV/Aids rant.

Ooof!

What do YOU think about DaBaby’s daexcuses??? This all begs the question; WHERE IS HIS PUBLICIST????