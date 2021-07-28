Wowwwwwwwwww

Me when I heard that Kelly Clarkson gotta pay her ex-husband $200k a month in spousal support. pic.twitter.com/tVQUI4N4iF — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 28, 2021

Everyone’s buzzing over Kelly Clarkson being ordered to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200K/month in spousal/child support in a truly flabbergasting development that shattered the whole entire internet.

Clarkson will fork over $150,000 per month in spousal support to Blackstock along with $45,601/month in child support and $1.25 million for his legal fees.

This arrangement means that the star’s ex-husband will receive about $2.4 million/year.

According to TMZ, court documents revealed that Clarkson makes $1.5 million/month in income.

They also reported that Blackstock left his career as an entertainment manager and “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” which would include working a ranch and sponsoring rodeos.

But wait, there’s more: Kelly’s ex still “spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client,” country star Blake Shelton, who’s also Kelly’s co-star on The Voice, according to TMZ.

Earlier reports revealed that Blackstock was aiming for more than double the amount in support, requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 per month.

What’s even more interesting (or disturbing) is that Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, was married to country music superstar Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015.

In an eerie parallel, Brandon managed Clarkson like his dad who managed McEntire’s manager before getting divorced and cashing out.

This brow-furrowing ruling comes more than a year after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, ending seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the “Since U Been Gone” singer appealed for a judge to officially sign off on her divorce, leaving other arrangements like spousal and child support for a later date. Luckily–or unluckily–for Kelly, it didn’t take long for those arrangements to be settled.

How would you cope with paying your ex 200K/month? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.