DaBaby tries to backtrack some of his comments from Rolling Loud while not budging on others, leading to responses from Demi Lovato, Elton John, and a brand deal break-up with BooHooMan.

DaBaby’s Rolling Loud performance is still having drama days after the actual performance. If you haven’t heard by now, the rapper brought Tory Lanez out during his show amid allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion, a move fans saw as shady and couldn’t believe he would pull.

Besides that, he also had a homophobic rant speaking on HIV, spreading stereotypes about an illness that millions have fought to educate people about. Yesterday, he offered a half-a$$ed explanation for certain parts of the rant. Unfortunately, it was also seeped in misinformation about people who’ve transmitted the HIV virus.

He later followed up with a formal apology that also fell short. “Ya’ll business is y’all business,” said the rapper.

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” he tweeted Tuesday evening. “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Today, boohooMAN was forced to issue a statement after that train wreck of an apology DaBaby decided to offer. The brand laid low for two days while fans attacked their social media and demanded that they take action. Ultimately, the lack of accountability from their former affiliate left them with no choice but to part ways with him.

Aside from his statement hurting his pockets, the real issue is the community of people who live with HIV every day being under attack and under fire unprovoked. Many from the LGBTQ+ community have spoken out about how harmful his words can be and how the world, and the music business, have no place for that type of behavior.

Earlier today Sir Elton John issued a statement reiterating that the music business cannot allow this to be acceptable.

Imagine getting a digital “AHT AHT” from Elton John.

As the day goes on more people will speak out and DaBaby will have to decide if cancel culture is still “fake” or if it’s just accountability that he’s dodging.

Demi Lovato also joined in with her opinion, not only sharing facts, but also mentioning her displeasure with T.I’s comments, as well.

“HIV is not a gay disease,” said the singer while listing off facts and posting slides calling out DaBaby directly.

Looks like not even DaPublicist can save DaBaby at this point…