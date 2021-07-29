Bossip Video

The audacity of these dusties!

Two white girls in Texas have been arrested for one of the most triflin’, low-down, scandalous, shameless, and morally corrupt crimes you can imagine. 17-year-old Bethany Martin and her 16-year-old friend were charged with theft of a human corpse or grave after they recorded themselves taking jewelry off of a dead body they discovered. According to KSAT, the girls found the unnamed man’s remains near an intersection in Southwest Bexar County after he hanged himself. Upon further inspection, the two post-mortem bandits decided to relieve the dead man of his jewelry because white people can take whatever they want whenever they want even if you’re already f***ing dead.

The friend, who is unnamed because she is a minor, commented that she liked the pendant hanging from the chain on the dead man’s neck. Martin then proceeded to take the pendant while the friend recorded everything before uploading the video to Snapchat. This is either corpse clout chasing gone completely awry or it’s quite possibly the stupidest thing we’ve ever read. It’s probably both if we’re keeping it a buck. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigator recognized the girls in the video and made contact with them.

Both girls made a full confession and both were charged. The 16-year-old said she took the pendant because it “matched her fashion style”.

Martin was arrested on Tuesday and given a $2000 bond. She is now released and awaiting trial.